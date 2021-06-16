Short Interest in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Decreases By 21.1%

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 95,840,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 121,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in AT&T by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.06. The company had a trading volume of 29,682,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,836,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.49 billion, a PE ratio of -83.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.32. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

