Short Interest in BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) Increases By 34.5%

BCTG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTG) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,600 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 16,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCTG. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition by 59,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 149,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 149,262 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BCTG Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in BCTG Acquisition by 143.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCTG Acquisition stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,029. BCTG Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25.

BCTG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses primarily located in North America and Europe in the biotechnology industry.

