Short Interest in Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Rises By 34.5%

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the May 13th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 352,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,787,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.85. Camber Energy has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Get Camber Energy alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Camber Energy by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camber Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41,467 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 171,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camber Energy by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 139,174 shares in the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camber Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas. As of March 31, 2020, its total estimated proved reserves were 133,442 million barrels of oil equivalent comprising 54,850 barrels of crude oil reserves, 43,955 barrels of NGL reserves, and 207,823 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Camber Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camber Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.