Short Interest in Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) Decreases By 19.4%

Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.
Shares of Creative Vistas stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. Creative Vistas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.
Creative Vistas Company Profile
