Short Interest in Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) Decreases By 19.4%

Creative Vistas, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVAS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 79.0 days.

Shares of Creative Vistas stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Wednesday. Creative Vistas has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.02.

Get Creative Vistas alerts:

Creative Vistas Company Profile

Creative Vistas, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, installation, integration, and servicing of security-related technologies and systems. Its services include consulting, audit, review, and planning services; engineering and design services; customization, software development, and interfacing services; system integration, installation, and project management; system training, technical support, and maintenance services; and ongoing maintenance, preventative maintenance and service, and upgrades.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Creative Vistas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Vistas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.