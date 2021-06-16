Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Declines By 20.9%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the May 13th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ CRWS traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.75. 9,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.78. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 7.68%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWS. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

