Short Interest in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) Expands By 38.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000. Discovery comprises about 3.0% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

DISCB stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.79. Discovery has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $150.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.