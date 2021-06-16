Short Interest in Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) Drops By 21.6%

Dnb Asa (OTCMKTS:DNBHF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,885,200 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the May 13th total of 3,677,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 412.2 days.
DNBHF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18. Dnb Asa has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $23.62.
Dnb Asa Company Profile
