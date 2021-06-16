Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Increases By 39.0%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of ESALY stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.
Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Eisai Company Profile
Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.
