Short Interest in Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) Increases By 39.0%

Eisai Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ESALY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 39.0% from the May 13th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ESALY stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27. The stock has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32. Eisai has a 1 year low of $61.95 and a 1 year high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Eisai (OTCMKTS:ESALY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eisai had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 6.56%. Equities analysts predict that Eisai will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Eisai Company Profile

Eisai Co, Ltd. offers pharmaceutical products in Japan. It offers Aricept for the treatment of alzheimer's disease/dementia with Lewy bodies; Methycobal for the treatment of peripheral neuropathy; and Fycompa, an antiepileptic drug for the adjunctive treatment of partial-onset and primary generalized tonic-clonic seizures.

