Short Interest in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Declines By 20.3%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the May 13th total of 9,800,000 shares. Currently, 11.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 over the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $13,435,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,116,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Elastic by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.79. 905,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.10 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a twelve month low of $80.18 and a twelve month high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

