Short Interest in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Declines By 22.3%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,510,000 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.91.

Shares of ENLC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,942,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,254. EnLink Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.51.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.20 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

