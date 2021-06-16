Short Interest in EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Drops By 20.5%

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $88.84. 19,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,345. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.91. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $61.23 and a fifty-two week high of $90.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

