Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Rises By 34.6%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the May 13th total of 4,570,000 shares. Approximately 10.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 13,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Express by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Express by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EXPR traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $4.65. The company had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,762,980. The firm has a market cap of $308.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. Express has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $13.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.89.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%. Research analysts anticipate that Express will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

