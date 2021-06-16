Short Interest in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) Drops By 22.5%

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the May 13th total of 10,630,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STAY. Robert W. Baird raised Extended Stay America to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Macquarie downgraded Extended Stay America to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Extended Stay America from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Extended Stay America to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $19.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extended Stay America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.88. Extended Stay America has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Extended Stay America had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that Extended Stay America will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

