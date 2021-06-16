Short Interest in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Drops By 21.7%

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $2,403,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,414,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 23,173 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 28,995 shares during the period.

FEP traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $45.52.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.