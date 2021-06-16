Short Interest in Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) Drops By 21.7%

Hulic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HULCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the May 13th total of 387,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hulic stock remained flat at $$9.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Hulic has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.40.

Get Hulic alerts:

Hulic Company Profile

Hulic Co, Ltd. engages in the investment, development, rental, sale, and brokerage of real estate properties in Japan. The company operates through two segments, Real Estate and Insurance. Its property portfolio includes office buildings, commercial buildings, residential and retail properties, hotels, and others.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Hulic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hulic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.