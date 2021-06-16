Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Increases By 38.9%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 125,700 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 13th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Shares of IBDSF stock opened at $13.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.72. Iberdrola has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.