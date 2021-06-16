Short Interest in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Increases By 34.9%

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.50. The company had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,387. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of -27.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.09.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at $5,419,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 186,031 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Legend Biotech by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 65,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,489 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

