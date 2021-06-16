Short Interest in Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Expands By 40.0%

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 89,259,900 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 63,769,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,666.0 days.
LNVGF opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.27. Lenovo Group has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.50.
Lenovo Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.