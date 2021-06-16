Short Interest in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Increases By 34.8%

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,930,000 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the May 13th total of 14,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,799,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,972,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,213,000 after purchasing an additional 18,409,146 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,870,117. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

