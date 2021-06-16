Short Interest in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) Decreases By 22.2%

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDSU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDSU. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 17,370 shares during the period.

MUDSU traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.13. 3,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,229. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.69. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $22.40.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

