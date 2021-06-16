Short Interest in Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) Decreases By 20.4%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 512,400 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the May 13th total of 643,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 606,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 61,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

GRIL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 298,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,182. Muscle Maker has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $3.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 2.27.

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

