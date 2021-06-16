Short Interest in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Decreases By 19.2%

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 564,500 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the May 13th total of 698,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Matthew K. Durkee sold 7,597 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $307,678.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,057.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.70. NBT Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $42.79.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $116.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.78 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.57%.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

