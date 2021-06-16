Short Interest in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Drops By 20.5%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the May 13th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JGH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,498. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $16.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JGH. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

