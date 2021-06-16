Short Interest in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Decreases By 21.4%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 802,200 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 13th total of 1,020,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ONCY traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. 312,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,963. The company has a market cap of $151.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.05. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83.

Get Oncolytics Biotech alerts:

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 723.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oncolytics Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncolytics Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.