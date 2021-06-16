Short Interest in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Decreases By 22.3%

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 379,900 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the May 13th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Opera by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Opera by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Opera during the first quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opera by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPRA stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $10.04. 141,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. Opera has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $13.93.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Opera had a net margin of 98.83% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Opera from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

About Opera

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

