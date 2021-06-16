Short Interest in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Decreases By 21.5%

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the May 13th total of 237,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 912.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ OBNK traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. 39,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.57. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $46.65.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

