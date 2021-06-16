Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Declines By 19.4%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 103.9% during the first quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 154,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,053,000 after acquiring an additional 78,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,335. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $60.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.16.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. Equities research analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

