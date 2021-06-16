Short Interest in Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Declines By 20.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 294,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 531,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRTNF shares. Desjardins started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pure Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.70.

OTCMKTS:LRTNF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,585. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

