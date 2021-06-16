Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Drops By 24.4%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 168,100 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the May 13th total of 222,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 46.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ RCMT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.74. 102,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,158. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.93. RCM Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 million. RCM Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.