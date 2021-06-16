Short Interest in Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Decreases By 22.1%

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Shares of LEAP stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 602,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,657. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77. Ribbit LEAP has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services and technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.