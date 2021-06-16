Short Interest in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Increases By 30.5%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.92. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $79.65 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.43.

In related news, Chairman Michael Balmuth sold 11,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $1,438,844.16. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 61,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 7,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $902,798.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,149,127.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $11,250,415. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,158,413 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,265,000 after purchasing an additional 218,740 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,680,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.