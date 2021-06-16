Short Interest in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Rises By 30.5%

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the May 13th total of 927,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 499,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

R traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 718,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,748. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 2.01. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.30.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Ryder System’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently -829.63%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $282,707.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,595.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 13,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $1,099,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,054,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 82,311 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 5.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,730,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,559,000 after purchasing an additional 148,123 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth $1,470,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on R. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

