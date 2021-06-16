Short Interest in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Drops By 21.9%

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the May 13th total of 214,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHSP. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SharpSpring during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. 56.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SharpSpring from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. SharpSpring has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.05.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 24.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

