Short Interest in SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Decreases By 21.3%

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 283,000 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the May 13th total of 359,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

SMC stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.39. 44,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. SMC has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $33.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SMCAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

