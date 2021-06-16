Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 20.8%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,581.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,379,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Stericycle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,667,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in Stericycle by 65.0% during the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,426,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,817,000 after buying an additional 562,107 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Stericycle by 20.0% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,530,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,354,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,907,000 after acquiring an additional 310,457 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

