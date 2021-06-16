Short Interest in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Declines By 20.8%

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $73.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.41. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $52.14 and a 52 week high of $79.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -567.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. Research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.
About Stericycle
Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.
