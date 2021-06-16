Short Interest in Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Rises By 31.4%

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 417,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Stillfront Group AB has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

