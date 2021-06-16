Short Interest in Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Drops By 22.9%

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 38,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other Summer Infant news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 3,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Summer Infant alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Summer Infant by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summer Infant by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Summer Infant in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 43.82% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant stock opened at $12.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.59 and a beta of 1.85. Summer Infant has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $36.04 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Summer Infant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summer Infant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.