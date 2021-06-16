Short Interest in Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Decreases By 23.0%

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 771,100 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 856.8 days.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$13.20 on Wednesday. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $13.43.

Several brokerages have commented on SMMCF. Desjardins increased their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

