Short Interest in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declines By 20.2%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 238,300 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 298,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBMS. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in The First Bancshares by 7.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 242,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 107,120 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,499 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in The First Bancshares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 499,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,279,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in The First Bancshares by 222.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBMS. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of The First Bancshares in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lowered The First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ FBMS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.02. 59,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,282. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $841.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.15. The First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $40.46.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.33 million. On average, analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.34%.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

