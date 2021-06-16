Short Interest in The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Declines By 22.9%

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,045,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the May 13th total of 19,513,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPRWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price (down previously from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of The Supreme Cannabis stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 182,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,994. The Supreme Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

