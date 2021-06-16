Short Interest in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) Decreases By 20.8%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:TDAC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,300 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the May 13th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 226,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trident Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trident Acquisitions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDAC stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 0.10. Trident Acquisitions has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $16.87.

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

