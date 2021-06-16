Short Interest in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Declines By 22.2%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the May 13th total of 356,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 243,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

TUFN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 110,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,523. The stock has a market cap of $336.81 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.28. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $21.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $779,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,000,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

