Short Interest in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Drops By 22.4%

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the May 13th total of 4,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UGP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,799,000 after buying an additional 3,959,593 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,357,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 3.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGP traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,802. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.87. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

