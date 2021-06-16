Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Expands By 40.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of Urbana stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. Urbana has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.69.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

