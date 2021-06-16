Short Interest in Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Expands By 40.0%

Urbana Co. (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Shares of Urbana stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56. Urbana has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $2.69.
Urbana Company Profile
Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.