Short Interest in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Drops By 18.9%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 13th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Veru alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Veru from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $686.08 million, a P/E ratio of -286.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Analysts predict that Veru will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Veru

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.