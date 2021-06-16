Short Interest in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Drops By 21.2%

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 13th total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 957,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WVE opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The company has a market cap of $355.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 242.12% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WVE. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $19,652,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth about $17,297,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.9% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,665,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,176,000 after acquiring an additional 741,475 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,025,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after acquiring an additional 570,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

