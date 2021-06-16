Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Rises By 36.8%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 13th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

WTBDY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Whitbread from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS WTBDY opened at $11.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.54. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

