Short Interest in Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Rises By 39.6%

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the May 13th total of 42,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS MRWSY opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.74. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $13.39.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $1.0559 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Wm Morrison Supermarkets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.16%.
About Wm Morrison Supermarkets
Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.
