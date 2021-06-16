Showcase Reaches 1-Day Volume of $211,004.00 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Showcase has a total market capitalization of $976,604.68 and $211,004.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be purchased for $0.0522 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00145753 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.64 or 0.00179927 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.67 or 0.00952467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,690.34 or 0.99957111 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,709,698 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

