SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Gregory K. Hinckley Sells 1,179 Shares

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Gregory K. Hinckley sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $37,091.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,283,146.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SIBN stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.81. 157,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,770. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $37.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 56.06% and a negative return on equity of 31.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 349,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,458,000 after acquiring an additional 29,464 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 32,501 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in SI-BONE by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 583,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,448,000 after buying an additional 125,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

